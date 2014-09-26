Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 26
San Martin 4 Sport Huancayo 1
UTC 1 Cesar Vallejo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
-------------------------
2 Leon de Huanuco 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
3 Alianza Lima 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
4 Union Comercio 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
5 Sporting Cristal 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
6 Cesar Vallejo 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
7 Universitario 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
8 Sport Huancayo 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
9 Los Caimanes 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
10 UTC 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
11 San Martin 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
12 Juan Aurich 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
13 Inti Gas 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
14 Real Garcilaso 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
15 Cienciano 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
16 San Simon 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 27
Melgar v Union Comercio (1745)
Real Garcilaso v Cienciano (2000)
Juan Aurich v Alianza Lima (2215)
Sunday, September 28
San Simon v Leon de Huanuco (1600)
Inti Gas v Sporting Cristal (1830)
Universitario v Los Caimanes (2100)