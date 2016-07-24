Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 Alianza Atletico 0 Sport Huancayo 0 Alianza Lima 2 Defensor La Bocana 0 Union Comercio 2 Universitario 1 Saturday, July 23 Cesar Vallejo 1 Juan Aurich 3 Real Garcilaso 1 Melgar 2 Sporting Cristal 4 UTC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting Cristal 26 14 7 5 41 22 49 ------------------------- 2 Universitario 26 15 4 7 46 31 49 3 Melgar 26 12 6 8 43 32 42 4 Alianza Lima 26 12 5 9 34 25 41 5 Sport Huancayo 26 10 10 6 31 20 40 6 Deportivo Municipal 25 10 9 6 27 26 39 7 Juan Aurich 26 8 12 6 35 33 36 8 Alianza Atletico 26 10 5 11 36 34 35 9 UTC 26 8 11 7 32 33 35 10 Union Comercio 26 9 8 9 31 33 35 11 Real Garcilaso 26 9 6 11 36 41 33 12 Comerciantes Unidos 25 8 6 11 29 31 30 13 Defensor La Bocana 26 6 9 11 40 49 27 14 Ayacucho FC 25 7 6 12 22 37 27 15 Cesar Vallejo 26 4 9 13 27 44 21 16 San Martin 25 5 5 15 23 42 20 1: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 25 San Martin v Ayacucho FC (1815) Comerciantes Unidos v Deportivo Municipal (2030)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.