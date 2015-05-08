Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Alianza Atletico 1 Sporting Cristal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 2 2 0 0 6 4 6 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Atletico 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 3 Melgar 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 4 Cienciano 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 5 Deportivo Municipal 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 Juan Aurich 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Union Comercio 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 8 Sport Huancayo 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 9 Alianza Lima 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 10 Sport Loreto 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 Sporting Cristal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 12 San Martin 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 13 Universitario 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 14 Cesar Vallejo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 UTC 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 16 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 17 Leon de Huanuco 2 0 0 2 2 7 0 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Ayacucho FC v Sport Loreto (1730) Deportivo Municipal v San Martin (2030) Cesar Vallejo v Juan Aurich (2245) Sunday, May 10 Alianza Lima v Leon de Huanuco (0100) Cienciano v Real Garcilaso (1615) Melgar v Sport Huancayo (2030) UTC v Universitario (2100)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.