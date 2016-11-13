UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship Liguilla match on Sunday Sunday, November 13 Alianza Lima 0 Ayacucho FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 41 20 11 10 61 43 71 2 Sporting Cristal ++ 41 19 11 11 64 45 70 3 Deportivo Municipal 41 18 12 11 51 46 66 4 Juan Aurich 41 13 16 12 56 55 55 5 Union Comercio 41 14 12 15 48 50 54 6 Real Garcilaso 41 14 8 19 51 61 50 7 Cesar Vallejo 41 10 12 19 50 68 42 8 Defensor La Bocana * 41 9 13 19 60 76 36 Group B 1 Universitario + 40 20 10 10 72 53 71 2 Sport Huancayo 41 16 12 13 51 42 60 3 Comerciantes Unidos 41 15 12 14 52 46 57 4 Alianza Lima 40 16 9 15 46 40 57 5 UTC 41 12 16 13 53 55 52 6 San Martin 41 13 10 18 58 67 49 7 Ayacucho FC 41 12 13 16 45 57 49 8 Alianza Atletico 41 14 7 20 53 67 49 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.