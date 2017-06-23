June 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, June 23
San Martin 3 Academia Cantolao 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UTC 5 3 1 1 8 3 10
-------------------------
2 Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8 10
3 Alianza Lima 4 3 0 1 8 2 9
4 Union Comercio 5 2 1 2 10 6 7
5 Deportivo Municipal 5 2 1 2 4 3 7
6 San Martin 5 2 1 2 9 10 7
7 Real Garcilaso 5 2 1 2 4 5 7
8 Ayacucho FC 5 2 1 2 9 11 7
9 Sport Huancayo 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
10 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
10 Universitario 5 1 3 1 6 6 6
12 Melgar 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
13 Juan Aurich 5 1 3 1 5 7 6
14 Sport Rosario 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
15 Alianza Atletico 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
16 Academia Cantolao 6 1 0 5 4 10 3
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 24
Ayacucho FC v Juan Aurich (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v Alianza Atletico (2000)
Sunday, June 25
Melgar v Sporting Cristal (0100)
Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600)
Sport Huancayo v Universitario (1845)
Alianza Lima v Sport Rosario (2100)
Monday, June 26
Comerciantes Unidos v Union Comercio (2030)