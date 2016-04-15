April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 15
Deportivo Municipal 1 Comerciantes Unidos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universitario 9 6 2 1 21 8 20
-------------------------
2 Deportivo Municipal 11 5 3 3 14 15 18
3 Sporting Cristal 9 4 4 1 14 8 16
4 Alianza Atletico 10 5 1 4 18 14 16
5 Real Garcilaso 10 4 4 2 17 15 16
6 Alianza Lima 9 4 2 3 16 12 14
7 Sport Huancayo 10 3 5 2 9 8 14
8 Juan Aurich 10 3 5 2 15 15 14
9 UTC 10 3 4 3 15 15 13
10 Comerciantes Unidos 11 3 3 5 12 12 12
11 Ayacucho FC 10 3 2 5 10 21 11
12 Defensor La Bocana 10 2 4 4 20 20 10
13 Union Comercio 10 2 4 4 10 16 10
14 San Martin 9 3 1 5 9 15 10
15 Melgar 9 2 3 4 13 13 9
16 Cesar Vallejo 9 1 3 5 11 17 6
1: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Ayacucho FC v San Martin (1730)
UTC v Sporting Cristal (2000)
Juan Aurich v Cesar Vallejo (2245)
Sunday, April 17
Universitario v Union Comercio (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Atletico (1615)
Defensor La Bocana v Alianza Lima (2100)
Tuesday, April 19
Melgar v Real Garcilaso (0000)