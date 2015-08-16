Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Alianza Lima 0 Deportivo Municipal 0
Melgar 2 Cesar Vallejo 0
Union Comercio 1 Real Garcilaso 1
UTC 2 Leon de Huanuco 2
Saturday, August 15
Ayacucho FC 1 San Martin 0
Sporting Cristal 2 Sport Loreto 1
Friday, August 14
Alianza Atletico 2 Sport Huancayo 0
Cienciano 1 Juan Aurich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 15 9 3 3 25 16 30
-------------------------
2 Deportivo Municipal 16 7 7 2 19 13 28
3 Melgar 15 7 6 2 19 9 27
4 Alianza Lima 15 8 2 5 20 13 26
5 Real Garcilaso 15 7 4 4 20 19 25
6 Union Comercio 15 6 5 4 20 19 23
7 Juan Aurich 15 6 4 5 22 15 22
8 Cesar Vallejo 15 5 6 4 23 20 21
9 Alianza Atletico 15 6 3 6 18 18 21
10 Sport Huancayo 15 4 7 4 14 16 19
11 Cienciano 15 5 3 7 22 22 18
12 Sport Loreto 15 4 5 6 14 17 17
13 Leon de Huanuco 15 4 3 8 18 26 15
14 Ayacucho FC 15 4 3 8 13 22 15
15 UTC 15 3 5 7 20 26 14
16 Universitario 15 3 5 7 10 17 14
17 San Martin 15 3 3 9 13 22 12
1: Championship play-off