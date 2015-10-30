Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 30
UTC 2 Cesar Vallejo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 9 7 2 0 26 10 23
-------------------------
2 Melgar 11 7 2 2 23 7 23
3 Sport Huancayo 10 6 3 1 18 10 21
4 Universitario 11 6 2 3 19 14 20
5 UTC 12 5 3 4 15 12 18
6 Real Garcilaso 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
7 Juan Aurich 10 5 1 4 15 12 16
8 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 2 5 9 16 14
9 San Martin 10 4 1 5 8 10 13
10 Sport Loreto 11 3 3 5 7 9 12
11 Alianza Lima 10 3 2 5 12 15 11
12 Union Comercio 11 3 2 6 15 23 11
13 Deportivo Municipal 12 2 5 5 10 19 11
14 Cienciano 10 2 4 4 9 14 10
15 Leon de Huanuco 11 2 4 5 15 24 10
16 Ayacucho FC 10 2 3 5 15 20 9
17 Alianza Atletico 11 2 3 6 13 20 9
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Ayacucho FC v Deportivo Municipal (1730)
Alianza Atletico v Juan Aurich (2000)
Sporting Cristal v Leon de Huanuco (2000)
Sunday, November 1
Sport Loreto v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Cienciano v Alianza Lima (1615)
Union Comercio v San Martin (1830)
Universitario v Sport Huancayo (2100)