Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
May 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 2 Alianza Atletico 0 Academia Cantolao 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 10 6 4 0 16 7 22 2 Sport Rosario 12 6 4 2 12 6 22 3 Sporting Cristal 12 5 4 3 25 14 19 4 Academia Cantolao 12 4 3 5 13 14 15 5 San Martin 11 4 2 5 14 15 14 6 Ayacucho FC 10 3 3 4 13 15 12 7 Union Comercio 11 2 4 5 12 16 10 8 Alianza Atletico 12 2 2 8 7 25 8 Group B 1 UTC 11 7 1 3 19 11 22 2 Real Garcilaso 11 5 3 3 16 14 18 3 Sport Huancayo 12 5 3 4 17 18 18 4 Alianza Lima 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 5 Comerciantes Unidos 12 4 3 5 15 17 15 6 Deportivo Municipal 11 4 2 5 10 9 14 7 Universitario 11 3 3 5 12 15 12 8 Juan Aurich 11 2 3 6 11 20 9 Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 3 San Martin v Melgar (1815) Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (2030) UTC v Real Garcilaso (2030) Thursday, May 4 Union Comercio v Ayacucho FC (1815) Universitario v Juan Aurich (0100) Comerciantes Unidos v Deportivo Municipal (2030) Saturday, May 6 Juan Aurich v UTC (2030) Sunday, May 7 Union Comercio v San Martin (1600) Ayacucho FC v Alianza Atletico (1815) Melgar v Sport Rosario (1815) Alianza Lima v Real Garcilaso (0100) Deportivo Municipal v Universitario (2100) Monday, May 8 Academia Cantolao v Sporting Cristal (2030)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.