Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
Melgar 1 Union Comercio 0
Real Garcilaso 0 Cienciano 2
Friday, September 26
San Martin 4 Sport Huancayo 1
UTC 1 Cesar Vallejo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 4 4 0 0 7 0 12
-------------------------
2 Leon de Huanuco 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
3 Alianza Lima 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
4 Sporting Cristal 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
4 Union Comercio 4 2 0 2 6 3 6
6 Cesar Vallejo 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
7 Universitario 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
8 Sport Huancayo 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
9 Cienciano 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
9 Los Caimanes 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
11 UTC 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
12 San Martin 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
13 Juan Aurich 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
14 Inti Gas 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
15 Real Garcilaso 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
16 San Simon 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 27
Juan Aurich v Alianza Lima (2215)
Sunday, September 28
San Simon v Leon de Huanuco (1600)
Inti Gas v Sporting Cristal (1830)
Universitario v Los Caimanes (2100)