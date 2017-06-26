June 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 26
Comerciantes Unidos 2 Union Comercio 0
Sunday, June 25
Alianza Lima 4 Sport Rosario 1
Real Garcilaso 2 UTC 1
Sport Huancayo 1 Universitario 0
Saturday, June 24
Melgar 4 Sporting Cristal 1
Ayacucho FC 3 Juan Aurich 1
Deportivo Municipal 3 Alianza Atletico 1
Friday, June 23
San Martin 3 Academia Cantolao 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Comerciantes Unidos 6 4 1 1 12 8 13
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 5 4 0 1 12 3 12
3 UTC 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
4 Deportivo Municipal 6 3 1 2 7 4 10
5 Ayacucho FC 6 3 1 2 12 12 10
6 Real Garcilaso 6 3 1 2 6 6 10
7 Sport Huancayo 6 3 1 2 6 7 10
8 Melgar 6 3 0 3 9 7 9
9 Union Comercio 6 2 1 3 10 8 7
10 San Martin 5 2 1 2 9 10 7
11 Universitario 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
12 Sporting Cristal 5 2 0 3 7 10 6
13 Juan Aurich 6 1 3 2 6 10 6
14 Alianza Atletico 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
15 Sport Rosario 5 1 2 2 4 8 5
16 Academia Cantolao 6 1 0 5 4 10 3
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores