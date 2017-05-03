May 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 3
San Martin 1 Melgar 2
Sport Huancayo 1 Alianza Lima 2
UTC 2 Real Garcilaso 1
Tuesday, May 2
Alianza Atletico 0 Academia Cantolao 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Melgar 11 7 4 0 18 8 25
2 Sport Rosario 12 6 4 2 12 6 22
3 Sporting Cristal 12 5 4 3 25 14 19
4 Academia Cantolao 12 4 3 5 13 14 15
5 San Martin 12 4 2 6 15 17 14
6 Ayacucho FC 10 3 3 4 13 15 12
7 Union Comercio 11 2 4 5 12 16 10
8 Alianza Atletico 12 2 2 8 7 25 8
Group B
1 UTC 12 8 1 3 21 12 25
2 Alianza Lima 12 5 4 3 19 14 19
3 Real Garcilaso 12 5 3 4 17 16 18
4 Sport Huancayo 13 5 3 5 18 20 18
5 Comerciantes Unidos 12 4 3 5 15 17 15
6 Deportivo Municipal 11 4 2 5 10 9 14
7 Universitario 11 3 3 5 12 15 12
8 Juan Aurich 11 2 3 6 11 20 9
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 4
Union Comercio v Ayacucho FC (1815)
Universitario v Juan Aurich (0100)
Comerciantes Unidos v Deportivo Municipal (2030)
Saturday, May 6
Juan Aurich v UTC (2030)
Sunday, May 7
Union Comercio v San Martin (1600)
Ayacucho FC v Alianza Atletico (1815)
Melgar v Sport Rosario (1815)
Alianza Lima v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Deportivo Municipal v Universitario (2100)
Monday, May 8
Academia Cantolao v Sporting Cristal (2030)