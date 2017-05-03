May 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 3 San Martin 1 Melgar 2 Sport Huancayo 1 Alianza Lima 2 UTC 2 Real Garcilaso 1 Tuesday, May 2 Alianza Atletico 0 Academia Cantolao 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 11 7 4 0 18 8 25 2 Sport Rosario 12 6 4 2 12 6 22 3 Sporting Cristal 12 5 4 3 25 14 19 4 Academia Cantolao 12 4 3 5 13 14 15 5 San Martin 12 4 2 6 15 17 14 6 Ayacucho FC 10 3 3 4 13 15 12 7 Union Comercio 11 2 4 5 12 16 10 8 Alianza Atletico 12 2 2 8 7 25 8 Group B 1 UTC 12 8 1 3 21 12 25 2 Alianza Lima 12 5 4 3 19 14 19 3 Real Garcilaso 12 5 3 4 17 16 18 4 Sport Huancayo 13 5 3 5 18 20 18 5 Comerciantes Unidos 12 4 3 5 15 17 15 6 Deportivo Municipal 11 4 2 5 10 9 14 7 Universitario 11 3 3 5 12 15 12 8 Juan Aurich 11 2 3 6 11 20 9 Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 4 Union Comercio v Ayacucho FC (1815) Universitario v Juan Aurich (0100) Comerciantes Unidos v Deportivo Municipal (2030) Saturday, May 6 Juan Aurich v UTC (2030) Sunday, May 7 Union Comercio v San Martin (1600) Ayacucho FC v Alianza Atletico (1815) Melgar v Sport Rosario (1815) Alianza Lima v Real Garcilaso (0100) Deportivo Municipal v Universitario (2100) Monday, May 8 Academia Cantolao v Sporting Cristal (2030)