Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 18
Defensor La Bocana 1 Melgar 3
Sport Huancayo 0 Ayacucho FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Melgar 42 21 11 10 64 44 74
2 Sporting Cristal ++ 41 19 11 11 64 45 70
3 Deportivo Municipal 41 18 12 11 51 46 66
4 Juan Aurich 41 13 16 12 56 55 55
5 Union Comercio 41 14 12 15 48 50 54
6 Real Garcilaso 41 14 8 19 51 61 50
7 Cesar Vallejo 41 10 12 19 50 68 42
8 Defensor La Bocana * 42 9 13 20 61 79 36
Group B
1 Universitario + 40 20 10 10 72 53 71
2 Sport Huancayo 42 16 13 13 51 42 61
3 Comerciantes Unidos 41 15 12 14 52 46 57
4 Alianza Lima 40 16 9 15 46 40 57
5 UTC 41 12 16 13 53 55 52
6 Ayacucho FC 42 12 14 16 45 57 50
7 San Martin 41 13 10 18 58 67 49
8 Alianza Atletico 41 14 7 20 53 67 49
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 19
Deportivo Municipal v Union Comercio (2000)
Juan Aurich v Sporting Cristal (2245)
Sunday, November 20
Alianza Atletico v Alianza Lima (1830)
Universitario v UTC (2100)
Real Garcilaso v Cesar Vallejo (1600)
Monday, November 21
Comerciantes Unidos v San Martin (2030)