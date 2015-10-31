Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Alianza Atletico 2 Juan Aurich 2
Ayacucho FC 2 Deportivo Municipal 0
Sporting Cristal 1 Leon de Huanuco 1
Friday, October 30
UTC 2 Cesar Vallejo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 10 7 3 0 27 11 24
-------------------------
2 Melgar 11 7 2 2 23 7 23
3 Sport Huancayo 10 6 3 1 18 10 21
4 Universitario 11 6 2 3 19 14 20
5 UTC 12 5 3 4 15 12 18
6 Juan Aurich 11 5 2 4 17 14 17
7 Real Garcilaso 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
8 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 2 5 9 16 14
9 San Martin 10 4 1 5 8 10 13
10 Sport Loreto 11 3 3 5 7 9 12
11 Ayacucho FC 11 3 3 5 17 20 12
12 Alianza Lima 10 3 2 5 12 15 11
13 Union Comercio 11 3 2 6 15 23 11
14 Leon de Huanuco 12 2 5 5 16 25 11
15 Deportivo Municipal 13 2 5 6 10 21 11
16 Cienciano 10 2 4 4 9 14 10
17 Alianza Atletico 12 2 4 6 15 22 10
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Sport Loreto v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Cienciano v Alianza Lima (1615)
Union Comercio v San Martin (1830)
Universitario v Sport Huancayo (2100)