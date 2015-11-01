Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Cienciano 1 Alianza Lima 0
Union Comercio 1 San Martin 2
Universitario 2 Sport Huancayo 0
Saturday, October 31
Sport Loreto 0 Real Garcilaso 1
Alianza Atletico 2 Juan Aurich 2
Ayacucho FC 2 Deportivo Municipal 0
Sporting Cristal 1 Leon de Huanuco 1
Friday, October 30
UTC 2 Cesar Vallejo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 10 7 3 0 27 11 24
-------------------------
2 Melgar 11 7 2 2 23 7 23
3 Universitario 12 7 2 3 21 14 23
4 Sport Huancayo 11 6 3 2 18 12 21
5 Real Garcilaso 11 5 4 2 16 9 19
6 UTC 12 5 3 4 15 12 18
7 Juan Aurich 11 5 2 4 17 14 17
8 San Martin 11 5 1 5 10 11 16
9 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 2 5 9 16 14
10 Cienciano 11 3 4 4 10 14 13
11 Ayacucho FC 11 3 3 5 17 20 12
12 Sport Loreto 12 3 3 6 7 10 12
13 Alianza Lima 11 3 2 6 12 16 11
14 Leon de Huanuco 12 2 5 5 16 25 11
14 Union Comercio 12 3 2 7 16 25 11
16 Deportivo Municipal 13 2 5 6 10 21 11
17 Alianza Atletico 12 2 4 6 15 22 10
1: Championship play-off