Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 28 Sporting Cristal 3 Real Garcilaso 1 Friday, May 27 Juan Aurich 1 Melgar 1 San Martin 2 Alianza Atletico 1 UTC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sport Huancayo 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 2 Union Comercio 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 Ayacucho FC 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 4 UTC 4 1 3 0 3 1 6 5 Sporting Cristal 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 6 Melgar 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 7 Deportivo Municipal 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 8 Juan Aurich 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 9 Alianza Atletico 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 10 Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 11 Alianza Lima 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 12 San Martin 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 13 Real Garcilaso 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 14 Defensor La Bocana 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 15 Cesar Vallejo 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 16 Universitario 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 1: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 29 Cesar Vallejo v Alianza Lima (0100) Union Comercio v Defensor La Bocana (1615) Ayacucho FC v Deportivo Municipal (1830) Universitario v Sport Huancayo (2100)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.