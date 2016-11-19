Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Deportivo Municipal 2 Union Comercio 0 Friday, November 18 Defensor La Bocana 1 Melgar 3 Sport Huancayo 0 Ayacucho FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 42 21 11 10 64 44 74 2 Sporting Cristal ++ 41 19 11 11 64 45 70 3 Deportivo Municipal 42 19 12 11 53 46 69 4 Juan Aurich 41 13 16 12 56 55 55 5 Union Comercio 42 14 12 16 48 52 54 6 Real Garcilaso 41 14 8 19 51 61 50 7 Cesar Vallejo 41 10 12 19 50 68 42 8 Defensor La Bocana * 42 9 13 20 61 79 36 Group B 1 Universitario + 40 20 10 10 72 53 71 2 Sport Huancayo 42 16 13 13 51 42 61 3 Comerciantes Unidos 41 15 12 14 52 46 57 4 Alianza Lima 40 16 9 15 46 40 57 5 UTC 41 12 16 13 53 55 52 6 Ayacucho FC 42 12 14 16 45 57 50 7 San Martin 41 13 10 18 58 67 49 8 Alianza Atletico 41 14 7 20 53 67 49 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point. Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 19 Juan Aurich v Sporting Cristal (2245) Sunday, November 20 Alianza Atletico v Alianza Lima (1830) Universitario v UTC (2100) Real Garcilaso v Cesar Vallejo (1600) Monday, November 21 Comerciantes Unidos v San Martin (2030)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.