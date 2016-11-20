Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Alianza Atletico 4 Alianza Lima 0
Real Garcilaso 2 Cesar Vallejo 0
Universitario 1 UTC 1
Saturday, November 19
Deportivo Municipal 2 Union Comercio 0
Juan Aurich 0 Sporting Cristal 0
Friday, November 18
Defensor La Bocana 1 Melgar 3
Sport Huancayo 0 Ayacucho FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Melgar 42 21 11 10 64 44 74
2 Sporting Cristal ++ 42 19 12 11 64 45 71
3 Deportivo Municipal 42 19 12 11 53 46 69
4 Juan Aurich 42 13 17 12 56 55 56
5 Union Comercio 42 14 12 16 48 52 54
6 Real Garcilaso 42 15 8 19 53 61 53
7 Cesar Vallejo 42 10 12 20 50 70 42
8 Defensor La Bocana * 42 9 13 20 61 79 36
Group B
1 Universitario + 41 20 11 10 73 54 72
2 Sport Huancayo 42 16 13 13 51 42 61
3 Comerciantes Unidos 41 15 12 14 52 46 57
4 Alianza Lima 41 16 9 16 46 44 57
5 UTC 42 12 17 13 54 56 53
6 Alianza Atletico 42 15 7 20 57 67 52
7 Ayacucho FC 42 12 14 16 45 57 50
8 San Martin 41 13 10 18 58 67 49
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 21
Comerciantes Unidos v San Martin (2030)