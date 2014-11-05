Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 5 San Martin 0 Sporting Cristal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 10 7 3 0 17 4 24 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 10 7 2 1 25 12 23 3 Melgar 10 6 2 2 13 7 20 4 Union Comercio 10 5 1 4 15 10 16 5 Real Garcilaso 10 3 5 2 14 11 14 6 Universitario 10 4 2 4 9 10 14 7 Juan Aurich 10 4 2 4 8 11 14 8 Sport Huancayo 10 4 1 5 11 12 13 9 Cienciano 10 4 1 5 13 17 13 10 Los Caimanes 10 3 3 4 9 12 12 11 Inti Gas 10 2 5 3 10 10 11 12 Leon de Huanuco 9 3 2 4 11 13 11 13 Cesar Vallejo 8 3 1 4 13 16 10 14 UTC 10 2 2 6 7 17 8 15 San Martin 9 2 1 6 11 16 7 16 San Simon 10 2 1 7 9 17 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, November 6 UTC v San Simon (2045) Friday, November 7 Cienciano v Sport Huancayo (2000) Saturday, November 8 Union Comercio v Cesar Vallejo (1730) Melgar v Juan Aurich (2000) Los Caimanes v Leon de Huanuco (2215) Sunday, November 9 Inti Gas v Real Garcilaso (1815) Universitario v San Martin (2100)