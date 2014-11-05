Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 5
San Martin 0 Sporting Cristal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Alianza Lima 10 7 3 0 17 4 24
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 10 7 2 1 25 12 23
3 Melgar 10 6 2 2 13 7 20
4 Union Comercio 10 5 1 4 15 10 16
5 Real Garcilaso 10 3 5 2 14 11 14
6 Universitario 10 4 2 4 9 10 14
7 Juan Aurich 10 4 2 4 8 11 14
8 Sport Huancayo 10 4 1 5 11 12 13
9 Cienciano 10 4 1 5 13 17 13
10 Los Caimanes 10 3 3 4 9 12 12
11 Inti Gas 10 2 5 3 10 10 11
12 Leon de Huanuco 9 3 2 4 11 13 11
13 Cesar Vallejo 8 3 1 4 13 16 10
14 UTC 10 2 2 6 7 17 8
15 San Martin 9 2 1 6 11 16 7
16 San Simon 10 2 1 7 9 17 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, November 6
UTC v San Simon (2045)
Friday, November 7
Cienciano v Sport Huancayo (2000)
Saturday, November 8
Union Comercio v Cesar Vallejo (1730)
Melgar v Juan Aurich (2000)
Los Caimanes v Leon de Huanuco (2215)
Sunday, November 9
Inti Gas v Real Garcilaso (1815)
Universitario v San Martin (2100)