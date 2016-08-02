Soccer-Sevilla sign Montoya, extend N'Zonzi's contract
Jan 31 Spanish title hopefuls Sevilla have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Walter Montoya from Rosario Central, the club said on Tuesday.
Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, August 2 Real Garcilaso 1 Comerciantes Unidos 3 Sporting Cristal 1 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting Cristal 28 14 9 5 43 24 51 ------------------------- 2 Universitario 27 15 5 7 47 32 50 3 Melgar 27 13 6 8 45 32 45 4 Sport Huancayo 27 11 10 6 33 21 43 5 Deportivo Municipal 27 11 9 7 30 27 42 6 Alianza Lima 27 12 5 10 35 27 41 7 Comerciantes Unidos 28 10 7 11 33 32 37 8 Juan Aurich 28 8 13 7 37 37 37 9 UTC 27 8 12 7 33 34 36 10 Union Comercio 27 9 9 9 31 33 36 11 Alianza Atletico 27 10 5 12 36 36 35 12 Real Garcilaso 28 9 6 13 37 47 33 13 Ayacucho FC 27 7 8 12 24 39 29 14 Defensor La Bocana 27 6 10 11 41 50 28 15 San Martin 27 6 6 15 27 44 24 16 Cesar Vallejo 27 4 10 13 28 45 22 1: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 3 Alianza Atletico v Deportivo Municipal (1600) Union Comercio v Sport Huancayo (1815) UTC v Ayacucho FC (2030) Cesar Vallejo v Defensor La Bocana (2245) Thursday, August 4 Alianza Lima v Melgar (0100) Friday, August 5 San Martin v Universitario (0100) Saturday, August 6 Sport Huancayo v Ayacucho FC (1730) Deportivo Municipal v Union Comercio (2000) Juan Aurich v UTC (2245) Sunday, August 7 Melgar v Cesar Vallejo (0100) Defensor La Bocana v San Martin (1615) Real Garcilaso v Alianza Lima (1830) Universitario v Sporting Cristal (2100) Monday, August 8 Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Atletico (2030)
Jan 31 Spanish title hopefuls Sevilla have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Walter Montoya from Rosario Central, the club said on Tuesday.
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.