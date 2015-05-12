Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 12 Leon de Huanuco 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 5 Alianza Atletico 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo Municipal 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 ------------------------- 2 Union Comercio 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 4 Real Garcilaso 3 2 1 0 7 5 7 5 Alianza Lima 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 6 Cienciano 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 7 Alianza Atletico 4 1 2 1 5 7 5 8 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 9 Juan Aurich 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 10 Cesar Vallejo 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 11 UTC 3 1 0 2 5 5 3 12 Ayacucho FC 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 13 Sport Loreto 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 14 Sporting Cristal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 15 San Martin 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 16 Universitario 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 17 Leon de Huanuco 4 0 1 3 3 9 1 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, May 12 San Martin v Cesar Vallejo (2245) Wednesday, May 13 Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (1600) Real Garcilaso v Melgar (1815) Sporting Cristal v UTC (2030) Sport Loreto v Cienciano (2245) Thursday, May 14 Universitario v Ayacucho FC (0100) Sunday, May 17 Alianza Lima v Real Garcilaso Ayacucho FC v Sporting Cristal Cienciano v Universitario Deportivo Municipal v Sport Huancayo Juan Aurich v San Martin Melgar v Sport Loreto Cesar Vallejo v Leon de Huanuco UTC v Union Comercio
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.