July 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, July 4
Real Garcilaso 2 Union Comercio 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 8 5 1 2 11 9 16
-------------------------
2 UTC 7 4 1 2 10 5 13
3 Comerciantes Unidos 7 4 1 2 12 9 13
4 Sport Huancayo 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
5 Alianza Lima 6 4 0 2 12 4 12
6 Deportivo Municipal 7 3 2 2 8 5 11
7 Union Comercio 8 3 1 4 14 11 10
8 Ayacucho FC 7 3 1 3 12 14 10
9 Melgar 7 3 0 4 10 9 9
10 Universitario 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
11 Sporting Cristal 6 3 0 3 9 10 9
12 Sport Rosario 7 2 3 2 7 10 9
13 San Martin 7 2 2 3 11 14 8
14 Juan Aurich 7 1 4 2 7 11 7
15 Alianza Atletico 7 1 2 4 7 13 5
16 Academia Cantolao 7 1 0 6 6 13 3
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, July 5
San Martin v Universitario (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1600)
Melgar v UTC (1815)
Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Atletico (2030)
Sporting Cristal v Deportivo Municipal (2030)
Thursday, July 6
Alianza Lima v Academia Cantolao (0100)
Ayacucho FC v Sport Rosario (1815)
Saturday, July 8
Alianza Atletico v San Martin (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v Sport Huancayo (2000)
Sunday, July 9
Academia Cantolao v Melgar (0100)
Juan Aurich v Comerciantes Unidos (1615)
Union Comercio v Alianza Lima (1830)
Universitario v Real Garcilaso (2100)
Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2315)
Monday, July 10
UTC v Ayacucho FC (2030)