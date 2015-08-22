Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
San Martin 1 Cienciano 1
Sport Huancayo 5 UTC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 15 9 3 3 25 16 30
-------------------------
2 Deportivo Municipal 16 7 7 2 19 13 28
3 Melgar 15 7 6 2 19 9 27
4 Alianza Lima 15 8 2 5 20 13 26
5 Real Garcilaso 15 7 4 4 20 19 25
6 Union Comercio 15 6 5 4 20 19 23
7 Juan Aurich 15 6 4 5 22 15 22
8 Sport Huancayo 16 5 7 4 19 17 22
9 Cesar Vallejo 15 5 6 4 23 20 21
10 Alianza Atletico 15 6 3 6 18 18 21
11 Cienciano 16 5 4 7 23 23 19
12 Sport Loreto 15 4 5 6 14 17 17
13 Leon de Huanuco 15 4 3 8 18 26 15
14 Ayacucho FC 15 4 3 8 13 22 15
15 Universitario 15 3 5 7 10 17 14
16 UTC 16 3 5 8 21 31 14
17 San Martin 16 3 4 9 14 23 13
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Real Garcilaso v Alianza Atletico (1615)
Juan Aurich v Melgar (2030)
Cesar Vallejo v Alianza Lima (2030)
Universitario v Sporting Cristal (2030)
Sport Loreto v Union Comercio (2245)
Monday, August 24
Leon de Huanuco v Ayacucho FC (2030)