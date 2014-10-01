Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 1
Los Caimanes 0 Inti Gas 0
Sporting Cristal 1 Real Garcilaso 1
Union Comercio 2 Universitario 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 4 4 0 0 7 0 12
-------------------------
2 Union Comercio 5 3 0 2 8 3 9
3 Universitario 5 3 0 2 4 5 9
4 Leon de Huanuco 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
5 Sporting Cristal 5 2 2 1 10 7 8
6 Alianza Lima 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
7 Cesar Vallejo 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
8 Los Caimanes 5 1 2 2 2 5 5
9 Inti Gas 5 0 4 1 5 6 4
10 Sport Huancayo 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
11 Cienciano 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
12 UTC 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
13 Juan Aurich 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
14 San Martin 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
15 Real Garcilaso 5 0 3 2 3 7 3
16 San Simon 4 0 1 3 4 9 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 2
Cienciano v San Martin (1600)
Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1815)
UTC v Melgar (2045)
Friday, October 3
Alianza Lima v San Simon (0030)