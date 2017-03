Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Peruvian championship play-offs second leg match on Tuesday Third-place play-off Tuesday, December 15, second leg Cesar Vallejo - Real Garcilaso 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Garcilaso - Cesar Vallejo 1-0. Cesar Vallejo win 3-1 on aggregate.