Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, November 3
Deportivo Municipal 1 Cienciano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 10 7 3 0 27 11 24
-------------------------
2 Melgar 11 7 2 2 23 7 23
3 Universitario 12 7 2 3 21 14 23
4 Sport Huancayo 11 6 3 2 18 12 21
5 Real Garcilaso 11 5 4 2 16 9 19
6 UTC 12 5 3 4 15 12 18
7 Juan Aurich 11 5 2 4 17 14 17
8 San Martin 11 5 1 5 10 11 16
9 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 2 5 9 16 14
10 Deportivo Municipal 14 3 5 6 11 21 14
11 Cienciano 12 3 4 5 10 15 13
12 Ayacucho FC 11 3 3 5 17 20 12
13 Sport Loreto 12 3 3 6 7 10 12
14 Alianza Lima 11 3 2 6 12 16 11
15 Leon de Huanuco 12 2 5 5 16 25 11
15 Union Comercio 12 3 2 7 16 25 11
17 Alianza Atletico 12 2 4 6 15 22 10
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 4
Cesar Vallejo v Ayacucho FC (0100)
Leon de Huanuco v Union Comercio (1815)
Real Garcilaso v Universitario (2030)
San Martin v Alianza Atletico (2245)
Thursday, November 5
Alianza Lima v Melgar (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Sporting Cristal (1815)
Juan Aurich v UTC (2030)
Saturday, November 7
Cienciano v Cesar Vallejo (1730)
Alianza Atletico v Leon de Huanuco (2000)
Sporting Cristal v Real Garcilaso (2000)
Sunday, November 8
Melgar v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Union Comercio v Sport Huancayo (1615)
Ayacucho FC v Juan Aurich (1830)
Universitario v Sport Loreto (2100)
Monday, November 9
UTC v San Martin (2030)