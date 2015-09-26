Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Ayacucho FC 4 Union Comercio 0
Deportivo Municipal 1 Real Garcilaso 0
Friday, September 25
UTC 2 Alianza Atletico 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 4 4 0 0 15 4 12
-------------------------
2 Sport Huancayo 5 3 1 1 11 7 10
3 San Martin 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
4 Universitario 5 3 1 1 9 7 10
5 Juan Aurich 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
6 Melgar 5 2 1 2 9 4 7
7 Cesar Vallejo 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 UTC 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
9 Real Garcilaso 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
10 Leon de Huanuco 5 1 3 1 5 8 6
11 Union Comercio 5 2 0 3 7 12 6
12 Sport Loreto 5 1 2 2 3 3 5
13 Cienciano 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
14 Ayacucho FC 6 1 2 3 9 13 5
15 Deportivo Municipal 6 1 2 3 3 9 5
16 Alianza Lima 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
17 Alianza Atletico 5 1 1 3 4 9 4
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 26
Cesar Vallejo v Sport Huancayo (2245)
Sunday, September 27
Melgar v Universitario (0100)
Juan Aurich v Leon de Huanuco (1615)
Cienciano v Sporting Cristal (1830)
Alianza Lima v Sport Loreto (2100)