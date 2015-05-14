May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 13
Sport Loreto 1 Cienciano 0
Universitario 2 Ayacucho FC 0
Real Garcilaso 1 Melgar 0
Sport Huancayo 1 Alianza Lima 1
Sporting Cristal 3 UTC 2
Tuesday, May 12
San Martin 3 Cesar Vallejo 2
Leon de Huanuco 1 Deportivo Municipal 1
Union Comercio 5 Alianza Atletico 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 4 3 1 0 8 5 10
-------------------------
2 Deportivo Municipal 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
3 Union Comercio 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
4 Melgar 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
5 Alianza Lima 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
6 Sport Loreto 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
7 Cienciano 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
7 Sporting Cristal 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
9 Sport Huancayo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
10 Alianza Atletico 4 1 2 1 5 7 5
11 Universitario 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
12 Juan Aurich 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
13 San Martin 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
14 Cesar Vallejo 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
15 UTC 4 1 0 3 7 8 3
16 Ayacucho FC 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
17 Leon de Huanuco 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 17
Alianza Lima v Real Garcilaso
Ayacucho FC v Sporting Cristal
Cienciano v Universitario
Deportivo Municipal v Sport Huancayo
Juan Aurich v San Martin
Melgar v Sport Loreto
Cesar Vallejo v Leon de Huanuco
UTC v Union Comercio