Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 2
Cienciano 3 San Martin 2
Sport Huancayo 0 Juan Aurich 1
UTC 2 Melgar 0
Wednesday, October 1
Los Caimanes 0 Inti Gas 0
Sporting Cristal 1 Real Garcilaso 1
Union Comercio 2 Universitario 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 5 4 0 1 7 2 12
-------------------------
2 Union Comercio 5 3 0 2 8 3 9
3 Universitario 5 3 0 2 4 5 9
4 Leon de Huanuco 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
5 Sporting Cristal 5 2 2 1 10 7 8
6 Alianza Lima 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
7 UTC 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
8 Cienciano 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
9 Juan Aurich 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
10 Cesar Vallejo 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
11 Los Caimanes 5 1 2 2 2 5 5
12 Inti Gas 5 0 4 1 5 6 4
13 Sport Huancayo 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
14 San Martin 4 1 0 3 7 7 3
15 Real Garcilaso 5 0 3 2 3 7 3
16 San Simon 4 0 1 3 4 9 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 3
Alianza Lima v San Simon (0030)