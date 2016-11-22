Nov 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, November 22
Melgar 1 Juan Aurich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Melgar 43 21 11 11 65 46 74
2 Sporting Cristal ++ 42 19 12 11 64 45 71
3 Deportivo Municipal 42 19 12 11 53 46 69
4 Juan Aurich 43 14 17 12 58 56 59
5 Union Comercio 42 14 12 16 48 52 54
6 Real Garcilaso 42 15 8 19 53 61 53
7 Cesar Vallejo 42 10 12 20 50 70 42
8 Defensor La Bocana * 42 9 13 20 61 79 36
Group B
1 Universitario + 41 20 11 10 73 54 72
2 Sport Huancayo 42 16 13 13 51 42 61
3 Comerciantes Unidos 42 16 12 14 57 47 60
4 Alianza Lima 41 16 9 16 46 44 57
5 UTC 42 12 17 13 54 56 53
6 Alianza Atletico 42 15 7 20 57 67 52
7 Ayacucho FC 42 12 14 16 45 57 50
8 San Martin 42 13 10 19 59 72 49
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 23
Ayacucho FC v Universitario (2030)
Union Comercio v Real Garcilaso (1815)
Cesar Vallejo v Defensor La Bocana (2245)
Thursday, November 24
San Martin v Sport Huancayo (1815)
Alianza Atletico v UTC (2030)
Deportivo Municipal v Sporting Cristal (2030)
Friday, November 25
Alianza Lima v Comerciantes Unidos (0100)
Sunday, November 27
Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Atletico
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima
Universitario v San Martin
UTC v Ayacucho FC
Defensor La Bocana v Union Comercio
Juan Aurich v Cesar Vallejo
Real Garcilaso v Deportivo Municipal
Sporting Cristal v Melgar