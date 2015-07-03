July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 3
Sport Huancayo 2 San Martin 1
UTC 1 Ayacucho FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 7 5 1 1 10 7 16
-------------------------
2 Juan Aurich 6 4 1 1 9 3 13
3 Sporting Cristal 6 3 3 0 10 7 12
4 Cienciano 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
5 Sport Loreto 7 3 2 2 6 5 11
6 Melgar 7 2 4 1 7 4 10
7 Deportivo Municipal 7 2 4 1 8 6 10
8 Alianza Lima 7 3 1 3 6 6 10
9 Sport Huancayo 8 2 4 2 8 11 10
10 UTC 7 3 0 4 12 12 9
11 Cesar Vallejo 6 2 2 2 9 7 8
12 Union Comercio 6 2 2 2 12 11 8
13 Alianza Atletico 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
14 San Martin 7 2 1 4 10 12 7
15 Ayacucho FC 8 2 1 5 7 11 7
16 Universitario 7 1 2 4 3 6 5
17 Leon de Huanuco 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 4
Alianza Atletico v Cienciano (1730)
Sport Loreto v Cesar Vallejo (2245)
Sunday, July 5
Universitario v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Real Garcilaso v Juan Aurich (1615)
Union Comercio v Melgar (1830)
Sporting Cristal v Alianza Lima (2100)