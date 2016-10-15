Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
San Martin Universitario Postponed
Ayacucho FC 2 UTC 0
Deportivo Municipal 1 Real Garcilaso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 36 18 11 7 55 33 67
2 Deportivo Municipal 37 17 10 10 47 41 61
3 Melgar 36 17 9 10 55 41 60
4 Juan Aurich 36 11 15 10 49 49 48
5 Union Comercio 36 12 11 13 41 45 47
6 Real Garcilaso 37 12 6 19 47 60 42
7 Cesar Vallejo 36 8 12 16 40 54 36
8 Defensor La Bocana * 36 8 11 17 52 66 31
Group B
1 Universitario + 36 18 9 9 63 44 64
2 Sport Huancayo 36 14 12 10 43 32 54
3 Comerciantes Unidos 36 13 12 11 46 40 51
4 Alianza Lima 36 14 9 13 42 37 51
5 UTC 37 11 16 10 50 46 49
6 Alianza Atletico 36 13 6 17 48 57 45
7 Ayacucho FC 37 10 11 16 39 54 41
8 San Martin 36 10 8 18 41 59 38
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
San Martin v Universitario (0100) Postponed
Alianza Atletico v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)
Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2100)
Saturday, October 15
Cesar Vallejo v Juan Aurich (2245)
Sunday, October 16
Union Comercio v Defensor La Bocana (1600)
Melgar v Sporting Cristal (1830)