May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Academia Cantolao 2 Sporting Cristal 0 Sunday, May 7 Ayacucho FC 1 Alianza Atletico 2 Deportivo Municipal 1 Universitario 2 Melgar 0 Sport Rosario 0 Union Comercio 2 San Martin 1 Saturday, May 6 Alianza Lima 2 Real Garcilaso 0 Juan Aurich 2 UTC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 12 7 5 0 18 8 26 2 Sport Rosario 13 6 5 2 12 6 23 3 Sporting Cristal 13 5 4 4 25 16 19 4 Academia Cantolao 13 5 3 5 15 14 18 5 Ayacucho FC 12 4 3 5 16 17 15 6 San Martin 13 4 2 7 16 19 14 7 Union Comercio 13 3 4 6 14 19 13 8 Alianza Atletico 13 3 2 8 9 26 11 Group B 1 UTC 13 8 2 3 23 14 26 2 Alianza Lima 13 6 4 3 21 14 22 3 Comerciantes Unidos 13 5 3 5 18 19 18 4 Real Garcilaso 13 5 3 5 17 18 18 5 Sport Huancayo 13 5 3 5 18 20 18 6 Universitario 13 4 4 5 16 18 16 7 Deportivo Municipal 13 4 2 7 13 14 14 8 Juan Aurich 13 2 5 6 15 24 11