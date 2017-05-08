May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 8
Academia Cantolao 2 Sporting Cristal 0
Sunday, May 7
Ayacucho FC 1 Alianza Atletico 2
Deportivo Municipal 1 Universitario 2
Melgar 0 Sport Rosario 0
Union Comercio 2 San Martin 1
Saturday, May 6
Alianza Lima 2 Real Garcilaso 0
Juan Aurich 2 UTC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Melgar 12 7 5 0 18 8 26
2 Sport Rosario 13 6 5 2 12 6 23
3 Sporting Cristal 13 5 4 4 25 16 19
4 Academia Cantolao 13 5 3 5 15 14 18
5 Ayacucho FC 12 4 3 5 16 17 15
6 San Martin 13 4 2 7 16 19 14
7 Union Comercio 13 3 4 6 14 19 13
8 Alianza Atletico 13 3 2 8 9 26 11
Group B
1 UTC 13 8 2 3 23 14 26
2 Alianza Lima 13 6 4 3 21 14 22
3 Comerciantes Unidos 13 5 3 5 18 19 18
4 Real Garcilaso 13 5 3 5 17 18 18
5 Sport Huancayo 13 5 3 5 18 20 18
6 Universitario 13 4 4 5 16 18 16
7 Deportivo Municipal 13 4 2 7 13 14 14
8 Juan Aurich 13 2 5 6 15 24 11