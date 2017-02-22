Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 22
Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2
Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0
Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1
UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10
2 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
4 Union Comercio 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
5 San Martin 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
6 Ayacucho FC 4 1 0 3 4 9 3
7 Alianza Atletico 3 1 0 2 1 6 3
8 Academia Cantolao 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
Group B
1 Real Garcilaso 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
2 UTC 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
3 Alianza Lima 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
4 Deportivo Municipal 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
5 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
6 Juan Aurich 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
7 Universitario 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
8 Comerciantes Unidos 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, February 23
San Martin v Sport Rosario (0100)
Alianza Atletico v Melgar (2030)
Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1815)
Friday, February 24
Universitario v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Saturday, February 25
Ayacucho FC v Union Comercio (1730)
Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2245)
Deportivo Municipal v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)
Sunday, February 26
Melgar v San Martin (1830)
Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600)
Juan Aurich v Universitario (2100)
Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2315)