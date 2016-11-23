Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 23 Ayacucho FC 1 Universitario 1 Union Comercio 0 Real Garcilaso 0 Tuesday, November 22 Melgar 1 Juan Aurich 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 43 21 11 11 65 46 74 2 Sporting Cristal ++ 42 19 12 11 64 45 71 3 Deportivo Municipal 42 19 12 11 53 46 69 4 Juan Aurich 43 14 17 12 58 56 59 5 Union Comercio 43 14 13 16 48 52 55 6 Real Garcilaso 43 15 9 19 53 61 54 7 Cesar Vallejo 42 10 12 20 50 70 42 8 Defensor La Bocana * 42 9 13 20 61 79 36 Group B 1 Universitario + 42 20 12 10 74 55 73 2 Sport Huancayo 42 16 13 13 51 42 61 3 Comerciantes Unidos 42 16 12 14 57 47 60 4 Alianza Lima 41 16 9 16 46 44 57 5 UTC 42 12 17 13 54 56 53 6 Alianza Atletico 42 15 7 20 57 67 52 7 Ayacucho FC 43 12 15 16 46 58 51 8 San Martin 42 13 10 19 59 72 49 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point. Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 23 Cesar Vallejo v Defensor La Bocana (2245) Thursday, November 24 San Martin v Sport Huancayo (1815) Alianza Atletico v UTC (2030) Deportivo Municipal v Sporting Cristal (2030) Friday, November 25 Alianza Lima v Comerciantes Unidos (0100) Sunday, November 27 Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Atletico (2000) Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (2000) Universitario v San Martin (2000) UTC v Ayacucho FC (2000) Defensor La Bocana v Union Comercio (2000) Juan Aurich v Cesar Vallejo (2000) Real Garcilaso v Deportivo Municipal (2000) Sporting Cristal v Melgar (2000)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.