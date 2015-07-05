July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 5 Real Garcilaso 2 Juan Aurich 1 Sporting Cristal 1 Alianza Lima 3 Union Comercio 1 Melgar 0 Saturday, July 4 Sport Loreto 1 Cesar Vallejo 1 Universitario 0 Deportivo Municipal 1 Alianza Atletico 3 Cienciano 2 Friday, July 3 Sport Huancayo 2 San Martin 1 UTC 1 Ayacucho FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 8 6 1 1 12 8 19 ------------------------- 2 Juan Aurich 7 4 1 2 10 5 13 3 Deportivo Municipal 8 3 4 1 9 6 13 4 Alianza Lima 8 4 1 3 9 7 13 5 Sporting Cristal 7 3 3 1 11 10 12 6 Sport Loreto 8 3 3 2 7 6 12 7 Union Comercio 7 3 2 2 13 11 11 8 Cienciano 8 3 2 3 13 12 11 9 Alianza Atletico 7 3 2 2 11 11 11 10 Melgar 8 2 4 2 7 5 10 11 Sport Huancayo 8 2 4 2 8 11 10 12 Cesar Vallejo 7 2 3 2 10 8 9 13 UTC 7 3 0 4 12 12 9 14 San Martin 7 2 1 4 10 12 7 15 Ayacucho FC 8 2 1 5 7 11 7 16 Universitario 8 1 2 5 3 7 5 17 Leon de Huanuco 7 0 2 5 6 16 2 1: Championship play-off