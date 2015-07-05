July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 5
Real Garcilaso 2 Juan Aurich 1
Sporting Cristal 1 Alianza Lima 3
Union Comercio 1 Melgar 0
Saturday, July 4
Sport Loreto 1 Cesar Vallejo 1
Universitario 0 Deportivo Municipal 1
Alianza Atletico 3 Cienciano 2
Friday, July 3
Sport Huancayo 2 San Martin 1
UTC 1 Ayacucho FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 8 6 1 1 12 8 19
-------------------------
2 Juan Aurich 7 4 1 2 10 5 13
3 Deportivo Municipal 8 3 4 1 9 6 13
4 Alianza Lima 8 4 1 3 9 7 13
5 Sporting Cristal 7 3 3 1 11 10 12
6 Sport Loreto 8 3 3 2 7 6 12
7 Union Comercio 7 3 2 2 13 11 11
8 Cienciano 8 3 2 3 13 12 11
9 Alianza Atletico 7 3 2 2 11 11 11
10 Melgar 8 2 4 2 7 5 10
11 Sport Huancayo 8 2 4 2 8 11 10
12 Cesar Vallejo 7 2 3 2 10 8 9
13 UTC 7 3 0 4 12 12 9
14 San Martin 7 2 1 4 10 12 7
15 Ayacucho FC 8 2 1 5 7 11 7
16 Universitario 8 1 2 5 3 7 5
17 Leon de Huanuco 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1: Championship play-off