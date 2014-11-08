UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Melgar 1 Juan Aurich 1 Union Comercio 2 Cesar Vallejo 1 Friday, November 7 Cienciano 2 Sport Huancayo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 10 7 3 0 17 4 24 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 10 7 2 1 25 12 23 3 Melgar 11 6 3 2 14 8 21 4 Union Comercio 11 6 1 4 17 11 19 5 Cienciano 11 5 1 5 15 17 16 6 Juan Aurich 11 4 3 4 9 12 15 7 Real Garcilaso 10 3 5 2 14 11 14 8 Universitario 10 4 2 4 9 10 14 9 Sport Huancayo 11 4 1 6 11 14 13 10 Los Caimanes 10 3 3 4 9 12 12 11 Inti Gas 10 2 5 3 10 10 11 12 Leon de Huanuco 9 3 2 4 11 13 11 13 UTC 11 3 2 6 10 17 11 14 Cesar Vallejo 9 3 1 5 14 18 10 15 San Martin 9 2 1 6 11 16 7 16 San Simon 11 2 1 8 9 20 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 8 Los Caimanes v Leon de Huanuco (2215) Sunday, November 9 Inti Gas v Real Garcilaso (1815) Universitario v San Martin (2100)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
