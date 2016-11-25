Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, November 24
Alianza Lima 4 Comerciantes Unidos 0
Alianza Atletico 4 UTC 2
Deportivo Municipal 1 Sporting Cristal 3
San Martin 1 Sport Huancayo 0
Wednesday, November 23
Ayacucho FC 1 Universitario 1
Union Comercio 0 Real Garcilaso 0
Cesar Vallejo 1 Defensor La Bocana 1
Tuesday, November 22
Melgar 1 Juan Aurich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 43 20 12 11 67 46 74
2 Melgar 43 21 11 11 66 45 74
3 Deportivo Municipal 43 19 12 12 53 50 69
4 Juan Aurich 43 14 17 12 58 56 59
5 Union Comercio 43 14 13 16 48 52 55
6 Real Garcilaso 43 15 9 19 53 61 54
7 Cesar Vallejo 43 10 13 20 51 71 43
8 Defensor La Bocana * 43 9 14 20 62 80 41
Group B
1 Universitario + 42 20 11 11 73 57 72
2 Alianza Lima 42 18 8 16 52 43 62
3 Sport Huancayo 43 16 13 14 51 43 61
4 Comerciantes Unidos 43 16 12 15 57 51 60
5 Alianza Atletico 43 16 7 20 61 69 55
6 UTC 43 12 17 14 56 60 53
7 San Martin 43 14 10 19 60 72 52
8 Ayacucho FC 43 12 15 16 46 58 51
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Atletico (2000)
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (2000)
Universitario v San Martin (2000)
UTC v Ayacucho FC (2000)
Defensor La Bocana v Union Comercio (2000)
Juan Aurich v Cesar Vallejo (2000)
Real Garcilaso v Deportivo Municipal (2000)
Sporting Cristal v Melgar (2000)