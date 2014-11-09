Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Inti Gas 2 Real Garcilaso 1
Universitario 3 San Martin 1
Saturday, November 8
Los Caimanes 3 Leon de Huanuco 2
Melgar 1 Juan Aurich 1
Union Comercio 2 Cesar Vallejo 1
Friday, November 7
Cienciano 2 Sport Huancayo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Alianza Lima 10 7 3 0 17 4 24
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 10 7 2 1 25 12 23
3 Melgar 11 6 3 2 14 8 21
4 Union Comercio 11 6 1 4 17 11 19
5 Universitario 11 5 2 4 12 11 17
6 Cienciano 11 5 1 5 15 17 16
7 Los Caimanes 11 4 3 4 12 14 15
8 Juan Aurich 11 4 3 4 9 12 15
9 Real Garcilaso 11 3 5 3 15 13 14
10 Inti Gas 11 3 5 3 12 11 14
11 Sport Huancayo 11 4 1 6 11 14 13
12 Leon de Huanuco 10 3 2 5 13 16 11
13 UTC 11 3 2 6 10 17 11
14 Cesar Vallejo 9 3 1 5 14 18 10
15 San Martin 10 2 1 7 12 19 7
16 San Simon 11 2 1 8 9 20 7