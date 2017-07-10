Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Sunday, July 9 Sport Rosario 1 Sporting Cristal 3 Juan Aurich 2 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Union Comercio 0 Alianza Lima 1 Universitario 2 Real Garcilaso 1 Saturday, July 8 Academia Cantolao 0 Melgar 0 Alianza Atletico 0 San Martin 2 Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Huancayo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 8 5 1 2 14 5 16 ------------------------- 2 Sport Huancayo 9 5 1 3 13 10 16 3 Real Garcilaso 9 5 1 3 12 11 16 4 Deportivo Municipal 9 4 3 2 12 8 15 5 Universitario 9 4 3 2 13 10 15 6 Comerciantes Unidos 9 4 2 3 14 13 14 7 Melgar 9 4 1 4 12 9 13 8 UTC 8 4 1 3 10 7 13 9 Sporting Cristal 8 4 1 3 14 13 13 10 Sport Rosario 9 3 3 3 9 13 12 11 San Martin 9 3 2 4 15 18 11 12 Union Comercio 9 3 1 5 14 12 10 13 Ayacucho FC 8 3 1 4 12 15 10 14 Alianza Atletico 9 2 2 5 9 15 8 15 Juan Aurich 9 1 5 3 9 16 8 16 Academia Cantolao 9 1 2 6 7 14 5 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 10 UTC v Ayacucho FC (2030)