May 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 10
Melgar 2 Ayacucho FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Melgar 13 7 6 0 20 10 27
2 Sport Rosario 13 6 5 2 12 6 23
3 Sporting Cristal 13 5 4 4 25 16 19
4 Academia Cantolao 13 5 3 5 15 14 18
5 Ayacucho FC 13 4 4 5 18 19 16
6 San Martin 13 4 2 7 16 19 14
7 Union Comercio 13 3 4 6 14 19 13
8 Alianza Atletico 13 3 2 8 9 26 11
Group B
1 UTC 13 8 2 3 23 14 26
2 Alianza Lima 13 6 4 3 21 14 22
3 Real Garcilaso 13 6 3 4 20 17 21
4 Comerciantes Unidos 13 5 3 5 18 19 18
5 Universitario 13 4 4 5 16 18 16
6 Sport Huancayo 13 4 3 6 17 23 15
7 Deportivo Municipal 13 4 2 7 13 14 14
8 Juan Aurich 13 2 5 6 15 24 11
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 13
Alianza Atletico v Union Comercio (1815)
Sunday, May 14
San Martin v Ayacucho FC (2030)
Sport Rosario v Academia Cantolao (2030)
Sporting Cristal v Melgar (2030)
Universitario v Comerciantes Unidos (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Deportivo Municipal (1800)
Real Garcilaso v Juan Aurich (2030)
UTC v Alianza Lima (2030)