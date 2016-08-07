Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
Defensor La Bocana 2 San Martin 1
Real Garcilaso 1 Alianza Lima 0
Universitario 2 Sporting Cristal 2
Saturday, August 6
Juan Aurich 2 UTC 0
Melgar 1 Cesar Vallejo 1
Deportivo Municipal 4 Union Comercio 1
Sport Huancayo 2 Ayacucho FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 29 14 10 5 45 26 52
-------------------------
2 Universitario 29 15 6 8 50 37 51
3 Melgar 29 13 7 9 47 35 46
4 Sport Huancayo 29 12 10 7 36 24 46
5 Deportivo Municipal 29 12 9 8 34 30 45
6 Alianza Lima 29 13 5 11 37 29 44
7 Juan Aurich 29 9 13 7 39 37 40
8 Union Comercio 29 10 9 10 34 38 39
9 Alianza Atletico 28 11 5 12 38 36 38
10 Comerciantes Unidos 28 10 7 11 33 32 37
11 UTC 29 8 13 8 34 37 37
12 Real Garcilaso 29 10 6 13 38 47 36
13 Ayacucho FC 29 7 9 13 26 42 30
14 Defensor La Bocana * 29 7 10 12 43 52 29
15 San Martin 29 7 6 16 31 47 27
16 Cesar Vallejo 29 5 11 13 30 46 26
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 8
Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Atletico (2030)