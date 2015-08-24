Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 24
Leon de Huanuco 3 Ayacucho FC 2
Sunday, August 23
Sport Loreto 0 Union Comercio 1
Juan Aurich 2 Melgar 3
Real Garcilaso 2 Alianza Atletico 1
Cesar Vallejo 1 Alianza Lima 0
Universitario 0 Sporting Cristal 0
Saturday, August 22
San Martin 1 Cienciano 1
Sport Huancayo 5 UTC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 16 9 4 3 25 16 31
-------------------------
2 Melgar 16 8 6 2 22 11 30
3 Deportivo Municipal 16 7 7 2 19 13 28
4 Real Garcilaso 16 8 4 4 22 20 28
5 Alianza Lima 16 8 2 6 20 14 26
6 Union Comercio 16 7 5 4 21 19 26
7 Cesar Vallejo 16 6 6 4 24 20 24
8 Juan Aurich 16 6 4 6 24 18 22
9 Sport Huancayo 16 5 7 4 19 17 22
10 Alianza Atletico 16 6 3 7 19 20 21
11 Cienciano 16 5 4 7 23 23 19
12 Leon de Huanuco 16 5 3 8 21 28 18
13 Sport Loreto 16 4 5 7 14 18 17
14 Universitario 16 3 6 7 10 17 15
15 Ayacucho FC 16 4 3 9 15 25 15
16 UTC 16 3 5 8 21 31 14
17 San Martin 16 3 4 9 14 23 13
1: Championship play-off