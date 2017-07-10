FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 10, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 11 hours ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 10     
UTC                 3 Ayacucho FC         0  
Sunday, July 9      
Sport Rosario       1 Sporting Cristal    3  
Juan Aurich         2 Comerciantes Unidos 2  
Union Comercio      0 Alianza Lima        1  
Universitario       2 Real Garcilaso      1  
Saturday, July 8    
Academia Cantolao   0 Melgar              0  
Alianza Atletico    0 San Martin          2  
Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Huancayo      1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        8 5 1 2 14 5  16  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 9 5 1 3 13 7  16  
3  Sport Huancayo      9 5 1 3 13 10 16  
4  Real Garcilaso      9 5 1 3 12 11 16  
5  Deportivo Municipal 9 4 3 2 12 8  15  
6  Universitario       9 4 3 2 13 10 15  
7  Comerciantes Unidos 9 4 2 3 14 13 14  
8  Melgar              9 4 1 4 12 9  13  
9  Sporting Cristal    8 4 1 3 14 13 13  
10 Sport Rosario       9 3 3 3 9  13 12  
11 San Martin          9 3 2 4 15 18 11  
12 Union Comercio      9 3 1 5 14 12 10  
13 Ayacucho FC         9 3 1 5 12 18 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    9 2 2 5 9  15 8   
15 Juan Aurich         9 1 5 3 9  16 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   9 1 2 6 7  14 5   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.