Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship match on Wednesday Wednesday, September 3 Leon de Huanuco 1 UTC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juan Aurich 15 9 3 3 34 18 30 ------------------------- 2 Melgar 15 6 7 2 23 17 25 3 Cesar Vallejo 15 7 3 5 23 16 24 4 Universitario 15 7 3 5 21 18 24 5 Inti Gas 15 6 5 4 25 27 23 6 Leon de Huanuco 15 6 4 5 18 19 22 7 San Martin 15 5 6 4 25 17 21 8 Union Comercio 15 6 3 6 17 12 21 9 Real Garcilaso 15 6 2 7 19 19 20 10 Cienciano 15 6 4 5 20 18 19 11 Alianza Lima 15 4 7 4 16 14 19 12 UTC 15 4 6 5 15 21 18 13 Sporting Cristal 15 4 5 6 26 19 17 14 Sport Huancayo 15 4 3 8 22 34 15 15 San Simon 15 4 2 9 13 30 14 16 Los Caimanes 15 3 3 9 13 31 12 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 6 Alianza Lima v Inti Gas Cesar Vallejo v San Martin Leon de Huanuco v Real Garcilaso (1745) Cienciano v Melgar (2000) Sunday, September 7 San Simon v Juan Aurich (1615) Sport Huancayo v Universitario (1830) Sporting Cristal v UTC (2030) Monday, September 8 Los Caimanes v Union Comercio (1800)