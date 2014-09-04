Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship match on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 3
Leon de Huanuco 1 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Juan Aurich 15 9 3 3 34 18 30
-------------------------
2 Melgar 15 6 7 2 23 17 25
3 Cesar Vallejo 15 7 3 5 23 16 24
4 Universitario 15 7 3 5 21 18 24
5 Inti Gas 15 6 5 4 25 27 23
6 Leon de Huanuco 15 6 4 5 18 19 22
7 San Martin 15 5 6 4 25 17 21
8 Union Comercio 15 6 3 6 17 12 21
9 Real Garcilaso 15 6 2 7 19 19 20
10 Cienciano 15 6 4 5 20 18 19
11 Alianza Lima 15 4 7 4 16 14 19
12 UTC 15 4 6 5 15 21 18
13 Sporting Cristal 15 4 5 6 26 19 17
14 Sport Huancayo 15 4 3 8 22 34 15
15 San Simon 15 4 2 9 13 30 14
16 Los Caimanes 15 3 3 9 13 31 12
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 6
Alianza Lima v Inti Gas
Cesar Vallejo v San Martin
Leon de Huanuco v Real Garcilaso (1745)
Cienciano v Melgar (2000)
Sunday, September 7
San Simon v Juan Aurich (1615)
Sport Huancayo v Universitario (1830)
Sporting Cristal v UTC (2030)
Monday, September 8
Los Caimanes v Union Comercio (1800)