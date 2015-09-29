Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 29 Alianza Atletico 3 Ayacucho FC 3 Real Garcilaso 4 Cesar Vallejo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting Cristal 5 4 1 0 17 6 13 ------------------------- 2 Juan Aurich 5 4 0 1 10 5 12 3 Sport Huancayo 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 4 Melgar 6 3 1 2 11 4 10 5 San Martin 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 6 Universitario 6 3 1 2 9 9 10 7 Real Garcilaso 7 2 3 2 10 7 9 8 Cesar Vallejo 6 2 2 2 5 8 8 9 UTC 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 10 Alianza Lima 6 2 1 3 6 7 7 11 Cienciano 6 1 3 2 5 6 6 12 Ayacucho FC 7 1 3 3 12 16 6 13 Union Comercio 5 2 0 3 7 12 6 14 Leon de Huanuco 6 1 3 2 5 11 6 15 Sport Loreto 6 1 2 3 3 4 5 16 Alianza Atletico 6 1 2 3 7 12 5 17 Deportivo Municipal 6 1 2 3 3 9 5 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, September 30 Union Comercio v Cienciano (1815) Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (2030) Sport Loreto v Deportivo Municipal (2245) Thursday, October 1 Universitario v Alianza Lima (0100) Leon de Huanuco v San Martin (1815) Sporting Cristal v Melgar (2030) Saturday, October 3 Ayacucho FC v UTC (1730) Juan Aurich v Real Garcilaso (2000) Cesar Vallejo v Sport Loreto (2245) Sunday, October 4 Alianza Lima v Sporting Cristal (0100) Cienciano v Alianza Atletico (1615) Melgar v Union Comercio (1830) Deportivo Municipal v Universitario (2100) San Martin v Sport Huancayo (2315)