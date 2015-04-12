April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship Semifinal first leg matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Alianza Lima 2 San Martin 1
Saturday, April 11
Real Garcilaso 2 Cesar Vallejo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 San Martin 10 6 1 3 12 7 19
2 Sporting Cristal 10 6 0 4 15 11 18
3 Melgar 10 6 0 4 14 14 18
4 Cienciano 10 4 2 4 10 8 14
5 Deportivo Municipal 10 2 3 5 6 16 9
6 Juan Aurich 10 2 2 6 12 13 8
Group B
1 Cesar Vallejo 10 8 0 2 24 11 24
2 Real Garcilaso 10 7 1 2 19 10 22
3 Leon de Huanuco 10 5 1 4 14 12 16
4 UTC 10 4 0 6 11 16 12
5 Universitario 10 3 0 7 10 17 9
6 Alianza Atletico 10 2 0 8 8 20 6
Group C
1 Alianza Lima 8 5 1 2 16 7 16
2 Sport Huancayo 8 5 1 2 10 7 16
3 Union Comercio 8 4 3 1 13 8 15
4 Ayacucho FC 8 1 2 5 11 18 5
5 Sport Loreto 8 1 1 6 7 17 4