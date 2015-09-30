Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Union Comercio 3 Cienciano 1
Tuesday, September 29
Alianza Atletico 3 Ayacucho FC 3
Real Garcilaso 4 Cesar Vallejo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 5 4 1 0 17 6 13
-------------------------
2 Juan Aurich 5 4 0 1 10 5 12
3 Sport Huancayo 6 3 2 1 11 7 11
4 Melgar 6 3 1 2 11 4 10
5 San Martin 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
6 Universitario 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
7 Real Garcilaso 7 2 3 2 10 7 9
8 Union Comercio 6 3 0 3 10 13 9
9 Cesar Vallejo 6 2 2 2 5 8 8
10 UTC 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
11 Alianza Lima 6 2 1 3 6 7 7
12 Cienciano 7 1 3 3 6 9 6
13 Ayacucho FC 7 1 3 3 12 16 6
14 Leon de Huanuco 6 1 3 2 5 11 6
15 Sport Loreto 6 1 2 3 3 4 5
16 Alianza Atletico 6 1 2 3 7 12 5
17 Deportivo Municipal 6 1 2 3 3 9 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (2030) Postponed
Sport Loreto v Deportivo Municipal (2245)
Thursday, October 1
Universitario v Alianza Lima (0100) Postponed
Leon de Huanuco v San Martin (1815)
Sporting Cristal v Melgar (2030) Postponed
Saturday, October 3
Ayacucho FC v UTC (1730)
Juan Aurich v Real Garcilaso (2000) Postponed
Cesar Vallejo v Sport Loreto (2245) Postponed
Sunday, October 4
Alianza Lima v Sporting Cristal (0100) Postponed
Cienciano v Alianza Atletico (1615)
Melgar v Union Comercio (1830)
Deportivo Municipal v Universitario (2100)
San Martin v Sport Huancayo (2315) Postponed