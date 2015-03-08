Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Real Garcilaso 3 Cesar Vallejo 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Sport Loreto 0 Universitario 3 Alianza Atletico 0 Saturday, March 7 Ayacucho FC 1 Alianza Lima 3 Deportivo Municipal 2 Melgar 0 Friday, March 6 San Martin 3 Sporting Cristal 0 UTC 1 Leon de Huanuco 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 6 4 0 2 12 8 12 2 San Martin 6 3 1 2 6 3 10 3 Cienciano 5 3 0 2 6 2 9 4 Melgar 6 3 0 3 7 9 9 5 Deportivo Municipal 6 2 2 2 5 9 8 6 Juan Aurich 5 0 1 4 4 9 1 Group B 1 Cesar Vallejo 6 5 0 1 16 7 15 2 Real Garcilaso 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 3 Leon de Huanuco 6 3 1 2 8 6 10 4 Universitario 6 3 0 3 7 8 9 5 UTC 6 2 0 4 6 11 6 6 Alianza Atletico 6 1 0 5 6 13 3 Group C 1 Sport Huancayo 5 5 0 0 9 3 15 2 Alianza Lima 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 3 Union Comercio 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 4 Ayacucho FC 5 1 0 4 8 12 3 5 Sport Loreto 5 0 0 5 3 12 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 8 Juan Aurich v Cienciano (2315)
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S