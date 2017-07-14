FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 14, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in 21 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, July 14
Real Garcilaso 2 Alianza Atletico 1  
San Martin     4 Juan Aurich      1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      10 6 1 3 14 12 19  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        8  5 1 2 14 5  16  
3  UTC                 9  5 1 3 13 7  16  
4  Sport Huancayo      9  5 1 3 13 10 16  
5  Deportivo Municipal 9  4 3 2 12 8  15  
6  Universitario       9  4 3 2 13 10 15  
7  Comerciantes Unidos 9  4 2 3 14 13 14  
8  San Martin          10 4 2 4 19 19 14  
9  Melgar              9  4 1 4 12 9  13  
10 Sporting Cristal    8  4 1 3 14 13 13  
11 Sport Rosario       9  3 3 3 9  13 12  
12 Union Comercio      9  3 1 5 14 12 10  
13 Ayacucho FC         9  3 1 5 12 18 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    10 2 2 6 10 17 8   
15 Juan Aurich         10 1 5 4 10 20 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   9  1 2 6 7  14 5   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, July 15    
Ayacucho FC          v Academia Cantolao   (1730)  
Comerciantes Unidos  v Deportivo Municipal (2000)  
Sunday, July 16      
Sport Rosario        v Universitario       (0100)  
Sporting Cristal     v UTC                 (1600)  
Melgar               v Union Comercio      (1815)  
Alianza Lima         v Sport Huancayo      (2030)

